Firefighters allegedly threatened by man with knife while responding to blaze

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire at 3:30 p.m. on June 5 in the 2300 block of Levy Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters were confronted by a man armed with a knife. Shreveport police then came and took him into custody. William Owen, 55, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of obstruction of a fireman.

No one was injured in the incident.

Obstruction of a fireman is described in the revised statute as: It shall be unlawful for any person intentionally to obstruct any fireman while in the performance of his official duties. Obstructing a fireman is hereby defined as intentionally hindering, delaying, hampering, interfering with, or impeding the progress of any regularly employed member of a fire department of any municipality, parish, or fire protection district of the state of Louisiana, or any volunteer fireman of the state of Louisiana while in the performance of his official duties; or cursing, reviling, or using any opprobrious language directed at any such fireman while in the performance of his official duties.

