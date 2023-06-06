Getting Answers
Firefighters allegedly threatened by man with knife while responding to blaze

William Owen, 55
William Owen, 55(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire at 3:30 p.m. on June 5 in the 2300 block of Levy Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters were confronted by a man armed with a knife. Shreveport police then came and took him into custody. William Owen, 55, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of obstruction of a fireman.

No one was injured in the incident.

