A few storms this afternoon, hot and humid weather continues

By Austin Evans
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! I know, I know. All these forecasts sound the same and I wish they didn’t, however, it’s just the pattern that we are locked in right now and it appears we will be for a good while going forward. Highs today are expected to reach the low-90s in some areas of the ArkLaTex with the heat index likely making it feel like the low-90s even if you only see the upper-80s. Some storms are possible this afternoon on an isolated basis. There is a non-zero chance of a severe storm it is not very likely. Lows tonight drop to the upper-60s with some storms holding on into the late night hours before fizzling overnight.

It’s a rinse-and-repeat forecast for the rest of the week with highs each day in the low 90s and that typical summer humidity. Spotty storms will develop each afternoon but these will be very hit & miss so many of us might stay dry throughout the week. Even though showers won’t be widespread, a few could still pack a punch with torrential rainfall and gusty wind being the primary threats.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it stays hot but the humidity will likely increase even more making for oppressive conditions. Scattered storms will continue to be in the forecast each afternoon. Long-range forecast charts indicate that we could start to crank up the heat and humidity even more beyond the seven-day forecast. Summer is here to stay!

