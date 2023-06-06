Getting Answers
Caddo American Job Center closed due to weekend flooding

Flooding on Benton Road in Bossier City, La. on Saturday, June 3, 2023
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Due to flood damage received over the weekend, the Caddo American Job Center in Shreveport is temporarily closed.

The center is located at 1212 Fairfield Ave. City officials say it will likely be closed until June 7.

Anyone who needs the center’s services during this closure should visit www.laworks.net, or call 866-783-5567.

During the severe weather on June 3, one person drowned near the Hearne Avenue overpass. Thousands were without power after the storms moved through.

