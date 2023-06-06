Bossier church, BCPD collecting fans for those in need

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The official start of summer is less than two weeks away, but those hot temperatures have already arrived.

In the heat it’s important to have a way to cool down, but not everyone has that luxury. A Bossier church is looking to help those in need with a little help from the community.

Sunflower Missionary Baptist and the Bossier City Police Department are partnering up for their Second Annual Fan Drive. They are collecting fans to help the elderly and others beat the heat.

Fans can be dropped off at the police station on Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at the church on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be collecting fans until June 30.

Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church 329 E. Texas Street, Bossier City

Bossier Police Station 620 Benton Road, Bossier City



