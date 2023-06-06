Getting Answers
Bear visits Cullen/Springhill

KSLA News 12 viewer catches bear on camera
A bear came to visit Cullen/Springhill on June 6, 2023. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Richard Henderson)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CULLEN/SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) — A bear caused a stir when it came to visit the Springhill/Cullen area Tuesday.

Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries was notified of the sightings, authorities said.

And at least one KSLA News 12 viewer caught the bear on camera.

Wildlife & Fisheries decided that the best course of action was to let the bear go back to where it belongs, a police spokesman said.

Meantime, authorities said the task was keeping the public away so the bear didn’t wind up in a tree.

The bear last was seen in the Mill Pond area and out of the city limits, the spokesman said.

