Bear visits Cullen/Springhill
KSLA News 12 viewer catches bear on camera
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CULLEN/SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) — A bear caused a stir when it came to visit the Springhill/Cullen area Tuesday.
Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries was notified of the sightings, authorities said.
And at least one KSLA News 12 viewer caught the bear on camera.
Wildlife & Fisheries decided that the best course of action was to let the bear go back to where it belongs, a police spokesman said.
Meantime, authorities said the task was keeping the public away so the bear didn’t wind up in a tree.
The bear last was seen in the Mill Pond area and out of the city limits, the spokesman said.
