ARTini gearing up for 13th year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Run away to a World of Synth & Neon! ARTini is returning to Louisiana Downs to host their 13th annual event.

The fundraiser for the Bossier Arts Council celebrates different forms of creative expression. Mixologists will create signature martinis and compete for the titles of Judges Choice, People’s Choice and Most M’artisanal.

The money raised for the event helps support BAC’s programming, community outreach projects and artist advancement support for the whole year. KSLA’s Biskie Duncan will be a judge in this year’s event!

Tickets for the event are $75 and includes entry, a hand-painted martini glass, entertainment, catered food and over 20 different martinis. The event will take place on Saturday, June 10 at 7 p.m. Bossier Arts Council Director Brittainy Pope.

