W-K Cancer Center celebrates cancer survivors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People came together Sunday at Willis-Knighton Cancer Center to observe National Cancer Survivors Day and to celebrate those warriors who have beat the odds.

There are projected to be almost 2 million new cancer cases in the United States and roughly 600,000 cancer-related deaths in 2023, according to the National Institutes of Health.

“I have been a survivor for a year now, and it’s wonderful to be alive,” cancer survivor Debra Cooper said.

The annual celebration of life is dedicated those who have survived cancer and serves as an inspiration to those who recently have been diagnosed.

“Cancer Day just gives us an opportunity to celebrate them,” said Dr. Joyce Feagin, a medical oncologist with Willis-Knighton Cancer Center. “We were going to celebrate anyway, but this is an established day. It’s very easy for us to do it on this day.”

Staffers at Willis-Knighton Cancer Center celebrated local survivors with a luau with a host of food, free items and activities including a cakewalk, rock painting and more.

“These people faced some of the biggest challenges in their lives,” Feagin said. “And I think that it’s so important to celebrate them and let them know they mean more to use than just a medical opportunity.”

One survivor said she’s grateful for her journey.

“It is so rewarding to be able to know that journey comes back to where it started,” cancer survivor Andrea Lawrence said. “It’s in the building and everybody that supported you during the medical crisis is also here in sponsorship of your survival.”

