Uncomfortable weather with a few storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! Look I know these forecasts sound the same. It’s because the changes aren’t really coming. Highs in the low-90s once again are expected across the ArkLaTex. If you’re in the southern portion of our East Texas viewing area you may see cooler temperatures thanks to cloud cover that may stick around into the afternoon. We are expecting at least a few thunderstorms during the afternoon hours on an isolated basis. Some storms may last into the late night hours before tapering off overnight. Lows tonight will drop to the upper-60s with partly cloudy skies.

It’s a rinse-and-repeat forecast for the rest of the week with highs each day in the low 90s along with that typical summer humidity. Spotty storms will develop each afternoon but these will be very hit & miss so many of us might stay dry throughout the week. Even though storms won’t be widespread, a few could still pack a punch with torrential rainfall and gusty wind being the primary threats.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it stays hot but the humidity will likely increase even more making for oppressive conditions. Scattered storms will continue to be in the forecast each afternoon. Long-range forecast charts indicate that we could really start to crank up the heat and humidity even more just beyond the seven-day forecast. Summer is here to stay!

