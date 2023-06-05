Typical summer forecast this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waking up to a warm and muggy start with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. A few brief showers will be possible but most of us will stay dry this morning. Heading into the afternoon, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine and it will be another hot and humid day with highs for most reaching the low 90s. Like the past few days, we’ll see a few storms popping up in the afternoon and these will then continue through mid evening before ending.

It’s a rinse and repeat forecast for the rest of the week with highs each day in the low 90s along with that typical summer humidity. Spotty storms will develop each afternoon but these will be very hit & miss so many of us might stay dry throughout the week. Even though storms won’t be widespread, a few could still pack a punch with torrential rainfall and gusty wind being the primary threats.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it stays hot but the humidity will likely increase even more making for oppressive conditions. Scattered storms will continue to be in the forecast each afternoon.

Long range forecast charts indicate that we could really start to crank up the heat and humidity even more just beyond the seven day forecast. Summer is here to stay!

-Matt Jones

