Shreveport Mavericks defeat Wichita, advances to second round of TBL playoffs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Mavericks survive a late rally from Wichita to win, 120-116, in the first round of the The Basketball League’s playoffs.

Steve Tucker’s crew led by as much 18 points. But, the SkyKings cut the deficit to as little as three with as time ticked down in the fourth quarter.

Bernard Parks recorded a double-double, scoring a game high 31 points and collected 11 rebounds.

According to the team, they will host rival Potawatomi either Thursday or Friday at the Gold Dome on Centenary’s campus, for round two of the TBL postseason.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.