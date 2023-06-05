Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Man violently beaten with hammer; 2 suspects arrested

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to an assault and battery call at 1:45 a.m. on May 30 in the 200 block of Columbia Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man had been attacked by two people and struck multiple times in the head with a hammer. The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators with the Shreveport Police Violent Crime Unit identifies Collin Nading, 34, and Brittney Behan, 32, as suspects in the incident. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for one count of second-degree aggravated battery for Nading and one count of principal to second-degree aggravated battery for Behan.

Both suspects were taken into custody on June 2 by the Community response unit. The victim in this incident was severely injured but is expected to recover.

