Man robs Shreveport cellphone store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man robbed a cellphone store in the 1800 block of North Market Street in Shreveport about 11 a.m. Monday (June 5).

Now police are sharing photos from surveillance cameras inside the Boost Mobile store in hopes someone can help identify him.

The robber was wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans and was armed with a black semiautomatic weapon.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this robbery to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

