Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man robs Shreveport cellphone store

Police share surveillance camera photos in hopes someone can help identify him
Police are sharing these surveillance cameras photos from inside Boost Mobile in hopes someone...
Police are sharing these surveillance cameras photos from inside Boost Mobile in hopes someone can help identify the man who robbed the cellphone store in the 1800 block of North Market Street in Shreveport about 11 a.m. June 5, 2023.(Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man robbed a cellphone store in the 1800 block of North Market Street in Shreveport about 11 a.m. Monday (June 5).

Now police are sharing photos from surveillance cameras inside the Boost Mobile store in hopes someone can help identify him.

The robber was wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans and was armed with a black semiautomatic weapon.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this robbery to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some streets flooded during heavy rains June 3.
SWEPCO assesses damage, works to restore power after storm
Torrential rains flooded ArkLaTex roadways during thunderstorms June 3, 2023.
Man dies in storms’ floodwaters; another saved
Shooting on June 4, at the Economy Inn and Suites.
1 injured in shooting at Economy Inn and Suites
Stoner at Centenary Jordan at Centenary Youree Dr at E Washington
Lightning strikes Greenacres residence; floods ravage Shreveport-Bossier
Greenwood police are sharing these images of two men who fled after a traffic stop June 4,...
Greenwood police officer severely injures shoulder during traffic stop

Latest News

Shriner Association mini bikes stolen
Shriner Association mini bikes stolen
Brittney Behan & Collin Nading
Man violently beaten with hammer; 2 suspects arrested
Tina Turner
Lufkin Cotton Club, Lewis Motel hold connection to Tina Turner
4 mini bikes, 1 mini chopper stolen from South Central Shrine Association gathering
4 mini bikes, 1 mini chopper stolen from South Central Shrine Association gathering