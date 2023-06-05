Greenwood police officer severely injures shoulder during traffic stop

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — A Greenwood police officer severely injured one of his shoulders during a traffic stop Sunday evening on U.S. Highway 79, the Police Department reports.

Following is the account of what happened as posted on the department’s Facebook page:

“The driver identified himself with a driver’s license as Preston Burns. Burns was taken into custody after several warrants were found for his arrest. “Sgt. Shaul was standing at the rear of his patrol car talking with Burns and a passenger about what was going to happen. Burns ran into Sgt. Shaul and fled. “As Sgt. Shaul was chasing Burns, Sgt. Shaul reached out to grab Burns and fell, severely injuring his shoulder. “Burns got the handcuffs in front of him and sped away in the car with Sgt. Shaul still lying on the ground. Burns’ unidentified passenger helped Sgt. Shaul to his feet and then left the scene. “Obviously, Burns is facing several more charges; and we would like to identify the passenger that Burns kept calling ‘Rueben’.”

Authorities urge anyone with any information about what happened or about where Burns is to contact Greenwood police or your local law enforcement agency.

