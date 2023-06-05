Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Greenwood police officer severely injures shoulder during traffic stop

1 man sped away in car; other man helped officer to his feet then left
Greenwood police are sharing these images of two men who fled after a traffic stop June 4,...
Greenwood police are sharing these images of two men who fled after a traffic stop June 4, 2023, during which Sgt. George Shaul severely injured one of his shoulders.(Source: Greenwood Police Department)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — A Greenwood police officer severely injured one of his shoulders during a traffic stop Sunday evening on U.S. Highway 79, the Police Department reports.

Following is the account of what happened as posted on the department’s Facebook page:

“The driver identified himself with a driver’s license as Preston Burns. Burns was taken into custody after several warrants were found for his arrest.

“Sgt. Shaul was standing at the rear of his patrol car talking with Burns and a passenger about what was going to happen. Burns ran into Sgt. Shaul and fled.

“As Sgt. Shaul was chasing Burns, Sgt. Shaul reached out to grab Burns and fell, severely injuring his shoulder.

“Burns got the handcuffs in front of him and sped away in the car with Sgt. Shaul still lying on the ground. Burns’ unidentified passenger helped Sgt. Shaul to his feet and then left the scene.

“Obviously, Burns is facing several more charges; and we would like to identify the passenger that Burns kept calling ‘Rueben’.”

Authorities urge anyone with any information about what happened or about where Burns is to contact Greenwood police or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some streets flooded during heavy rains June 3.
SWEPCO assesses damage, works to restore power after storm
Mansfield mayor arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Fire damages three homes.
Queensborough fire damages 3 homes
Stoner at Centenary Jordan at Centenary Youree Dr at E Washington
Lightning strikes Greenacres residence; floods ravage Shreveport-Bossier
Shooting on June 4, at the Economy Inn and Suites.
1 injured in shooting at Economy Inn and Suites

Latest News

Willis-Knighton holds annual cancer survivors celebration June 4, 2023.
W-K Cancer Center celebrates cancer survivors
Torrential rains flooded ArkLaTex roadways during thunderstorms June 3, 2023.
Man dies in storms’ floodwaters; another saved
Heart of Louisiana: Amede Ardoin
Heart of Louisiana: Amede Ardoin
Tina Turner
Lufkin Cotton Club, Lewis Motel hold connection to Tina Turner