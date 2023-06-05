Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Ferrari clocked going 178 mph on state highway, authorities say

The driver of a Ferrari was clocked going 178 mph on the highway heading southbound out of the...
The driver of a Ferrari was clocked going 178 mph on the highway heading southbound out of the county.(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia spotted a driver who was in an apparent hurry over the weekend.

The driver of a Ferrari was clocked going 178 mph on the highway heading southbound out of the county, the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

“There are no justifiable reasons for going that fast,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Even if you aren’t concerned about your own safety, you are putting others at risk if something goes wrong.”

The sheriff’s office did not indicate if the driver was arrested or cited in its post, but this driver would have been considered a Super Speeder in Georgia.

Super Speeders are drivers who are ticketed for driving 85 mph or faster on highways and add an additional $200 fine to speeding tickets, according to the State of Georgia.

“Slow down because next time, spike strips won’t care how fast you’re going,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some streets flooded during heavy rains June 3.
SWEPCO assesses damage, works to restore power after storm
Torrential rains flooded ArkLaTex roadways during thunderstorms June 3, 2023.
Man dies in storms’ floodwaters; another saved
Shooting on June 4, at the Economy Inn and Suites.
1 injured in shooting at Economy Inn and Suites
Stoner at Centenary Jordan at Centenary Youree Dr at E Washington
Lightning strikes Greenacres residence; floods ravage Shreveport-Bossier
Greenwood police are sharing these images of two men who fled after a traffic stop June 4,...
Greenwood police officer severely injures shoulder during traffic stop

Latest News

Shriner Association mini bikes stolen
Shriner Association mini bikes stolen
Stalled trains force children to climb over and under trains to get to school.
Hundreds of millions of dollars designated to eliminate dangerous rail crossings
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
Resident injured in Iowa building collapse where 3 died sues city, owners, alleging negligence
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump lawyers meet with DOJ as decision nears on whether to bring charges in Mar-a-Lago case
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
It will take days to collect debris from plane that flew over Washington, crashed in rural Virginia