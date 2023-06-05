Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
4 mini bikes, 1 mini chopper stolen from South Central Shrine Association gathering

Officials say there aren’t any suspect details at this time.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four mini bikes and one mini chopper were reportedly stolen from members of the South Central Shrine Association while they gathered in Shreveport on Friday, June 2.

The group gathers every year for a meeting and were staying at the Courtyard Inn near Pines Road when the bikes disappeared.

Bill Rodriguez with Shriners says the bikes were going to be used in a fun gathering and he feels disappointed. The four mini bikes were Coleman Brand, with “Sahara Shriners” on the side, and a Shriner logo on the motor. They are from Pine Bluff, Ark. The mini chopper has “El Karubah” on the side and is from Alexandria, La.

4 mini bikes, 1 mini chopper stolen from South Central Shrine Association gathering(Bill Rodriguez)

Officials say there aren’t any suspect details at this time. If you have any information on the stolen bikes, call SPD at (318) 673-7300.

