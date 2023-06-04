A warm and steamy week ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! The cloud cover has been the wild card across the ArkLaTex, holding back temperatures in some areas whereas other places, like Texarkana, have been allowed to heat to near 90 degrees. Regardless, it’s still warm and humid out there and that is just going to be the case going forward. A couple of storms are looking possible as we head through the rest of the afternoon and evening hours but nothing as serious as yesterday is expected. If a storm does pop up, heavy rain should be expected, and gusty winds. Hail also cannot be ruled out but again the storms are not expected to be as big as yesterday. Tonight, lows will drop to the mid and upper-60s across the region.

Tomorrow is much of the same but we should see a little more sunshine. Some cloud cover will remain but more sunshine will allow heating into the low-90s for highs across much of the ArkLaTex. In East Texas, specifically our southern counties, the temperatures may be lower thanks to the aforementioned cloud cover. Isolated storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon as well. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-60s again.

We have a hot and humid week ahead of us with the high temperatures bouncing back between the upper-80s and low-90s across the ArkLaTex. Thanks to the humidity it will likely always feel at least like the low-90s in the heat of the day. Things may get worse going into the weekend with the humidity turning up even more.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.