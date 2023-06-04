Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Three-alarm fire displaces 22 people from residences in Mid-City, NOFD says

Nearly 70 New Orleans firefighters were needed to quell a three-alarm blaze that engulfed three...
Nearly 70 New Orleans firefighters were needed to quell a three-alarm blaze that engulfed three residences in the 600 block of South Solomon Street in Mid-City early Sunday (June 4).(New Orleans Fire Department)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-alarm fire early Sunday (June 4) displaced 22 people from three residences on South Solomon and Ulloa streets in Mid-City, the New Orleans Fire Department said.

The blaze destroyed or caused extensive damage to two duplexes and a large house in the 600 block of South Solomon Street near the corner of Ulloa. The fire was reported at 6:09 a.m. and it took 19 units manned by 68 NOFD firefighters bring the blaze under control at 8:16 a.m.

No injuries were reported among the evacuated residents, but one firefighter sustained minor burns and was treated and released by New Orleans EMS personnel.

Two dogs also were rescued and required oxygen, the NOFD said. Personnel from the Red Cross were on scene to assist the residents of the burned structures.

Fire destroyed a home in the 600 block of South Solomon Street early Sunday (June 4).
Fire destroyed a home in the 600 block of South Solomon Street early Sunday (June 4).(WVUE-Fox 8)

The NOFD said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a duplex at 627-629 Solomon Street and from a rear shed at 631-633 Solomon. Because the latter was a corner lot, the shed was on Ulloa Street. The fire spread to a car in the driveway and then to a shotgun double at 4213-4215 Ulloa St., the NOFD said.

With the flames spreading to multiple structures, a second alarm was sounded at 6:17 a.m. and a third at 6:23 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A charred vehicle sits amid the burned rubble of a house fire Sunday (June 4) in the 600 block...
A charred vehicle sits amid the burned rubble of a house fire Sunday (June 4) in the 600 block of Solomon Street.(New Orleans Fire Department)

