Tatum police officer continues to serve while battling stage 4 cancer

TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - The job of being an East Texas law enforcement officer is tough enough on it’s own, but imagine doing it while battling ‘stage 4 cancer’.

For 63 year old Tatum police officer Tim Cutright, it’s just another day at the office, at a job he loves.

“I enjoy all aspects of the job. I enjoy helping the people. Kind of nice to drive around and stop and talk to people,” the officer says.

But Tim has another battle on his hands while he’s protecting and serving.

“Colon cancer,” he says.

He was out of law enforcement for 20 years, but when he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2021, decided to get back into it.

“I can’t stand sitting at this house. I’ve got to do something. And law enforcement was a passion,” Cutright says.

Aside from the demands of his job, particularly challenging is, he undergoes chemo-therapy every 3 weeks.

“I’d just as soon not have to go through the chemo. The 3 days I’m on chemo, it’s hard to get out of bed, it makes me so sick,” Tim says.

He’s been given a time table by his doctor.

“5 years on chemo. A year and a half without chemo,” he says.

So he made his decision about how he’ll live that time period.

“Cancers not going to beat me. Eventually it will, but until my time, I’m going to do what I enjoy. I’m just going to live life. When I die, I hope it’s in uniform, doing what I love,” says Cutright.

Tim works as a patrolman on 12 hours shifts Friday Saturday and Sunday.

And he’s also working on finishing his ‘masters peace officers’ certification.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.