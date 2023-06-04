Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Tatum police officer continues to serve while battling stage 4 cancer

A Tatum officer says whatever time he has left, he’ll spend in uniform.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - The job of being an East Texas law enforcement officer is tough enough on it’s own, but imagine doing it while battling ‘stage 4 cancer’.

For 63 year old Tatum police officer Tim Cutright, it’s just another day at the office, at a job he loves.

“I enjoy all aspects of the job. I enjoy helping the people. Kind of nice to drive around and stop and talk to people,” the officer says.

But Tim has another battle on his hands while he’s protecting and serving.

“Colon cancer,” he says.

He was out of law enforcement for 20 years, but when he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2021, decided to get back into it.

“I can’t stand sitting at this house. I’ve got to do something. And law enforcement was a passion,” Cutright says.

Aside from the demands of his job, particularly challenging is, he undergoes chemo-therapy every 3 weeks.

“I’d just as soon not have to go through the chemo. The 3 days I’m on chemo, it’s hard to get out of bed, it makes me so sick,” Tim says.

He’s been given a time table by his doctor.

“5 years on chemo. A year and a half without chemo,” he says.

So he made his decision about how he’ll live that time period.

“Cancers not going to beat me. Eventually it will, but until my time, I’m going to do what I enjoy. I’m just going to live life. When I die, I hope it’s in uniform, doing what I love,” says Cutright.

Tim works as a patrolman on 12 hours shifts Friday Saturday and Sunday.

And he’s also working on finishing his ‘masters peace officers’ certification.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some streets flooded during heavy rains June 3.
SWEPCO assesses damage, works to restore power after storm
Mansfield mayor arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Fire damages three homes.
Queensborough fire damages 3 homes
Stoner at Centenary Jordan at Centenary Youree Dr at E Washington
Lightning strikes Greenacres residence; floods ravage Shreveport-Bossier
Shooting on June 4, at the Economy Inn and Suites.
1 injured in shooting at Economy Inn and Suites

Latest News

Torrential rains flooded ArkLaTex roadways during thunderstorms June 3, 2023.
Man dies in storm’s floodwaters; another saved
Heart of Louisiana: Amede Ardoin
Heart of Louisiana: Amede Ardoin
Tina Turner
Lufkin Cotton Club, Lewis Motel hold connection to Tina Turner
KSLA News 12 viewer Sherri Stewart shared this photo of where a tree fell on a car and a house...
East Central Bossier Water System advises customers to disinfect their water by boiling it