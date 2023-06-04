SWEPCO assesses damage, working to restore power after storm

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After the June 3 thunderstorms, more than 24,000 customers lost power.

On June 4, after severe storms tore through parts of northwest Louisiana, South Western Power Company (SWEPCO) is assessing the damage and working to restore power to more than 8,400 customers in Shreveport, Bossier, and other surrounding areas.

According to SWEPCO, the major cause of the outages was lightning and strong wings.

At peak, more than 24,000 customers were without power between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the evening of June 3.

June 3 storm. (viewers)

Estimated times of restoration for 95% of customers in these areas are as follows:

Shreveport, Louisiana: 10 p.m., Monday, June 5

Bossier City, Louisiana: 12 p.m. Monday, June 5

Haughton, Louisiana: 10 p.m. today, June 4

Plain Dealing, Louisiana: 6 p.m. today, June 4

Vivian, Louisiana: 6 p.m. today, June 4

“Remember to stay away and keep children and pets away from downed lines. Treat all downed power lines as if they are energized and dangerous,” says SWEPCO in a statement.

To report hazards, call 1-888-218-3919, for updates, visit SWEPCO.com/App or SWEPCO.com/Outages.

