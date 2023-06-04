MPD investigating suspicious package at U.S. Postal Office

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -

UPDATE: Monroe Police deem suspicious package safe, containing no explosive materials.

Monroe Police Department responded to a call regarding a suspicious package at the U.S. Postal Office located at 201 Jackson St. on June 4.

MPD and the MPD Bomb Squad are currently investigating the scene.

MPD asks the public to avoid the area until the investigation is finished.

