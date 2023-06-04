Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
MPD investigating suspicious package at U.S. Postal Office

MPD investigating suspicious package at U.S. Postal Office(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -

UPDATE: Monroe Police deem suspicious package safe, containing no explosive materials.

Monroe Police Department responded to a call regarding a suspicious package at the U.S. Postal Office located at 201 Jackson St. on June 4.

MPD and the MPD Bomb Squad are currently investigating the scene.

MPD asks the public to avoid the area until the investigation is finished.

