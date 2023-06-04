Man shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday (June 4), New Orleans police said.

Few details of the French Quarter shooting were provided. Police said only that a man “sustained at least one gunshot wound to his body” and was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS.

The NOPD did not disclose the victim’s age or condition, nor explain the circumstances of the shooting. The man was reported shot at 1:57 a.m. in the 300 block of Bourbon Street.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.