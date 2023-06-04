Getting Answers
Man fatally shot Saturday night in Harvey, JPSO says

By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A man shot Saturday night (June 3) outside a home in Harvey has died from his injuries, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies dispatched to the 3700 block of Long Leaf Lane found the man outside the house around 9:15 p.m., the JPSO said. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken for treatment, but died at the hospital.

The agency did not disclose the man’s identity or age.

Man shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says

The JPSO said homicide investigators have not developed a suspect or motive for the fatal shooting. They ask that anyone with information on the crime contact the JPSO’s homicide section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

The homicide was the second in Jefferson Parish in a span of less than five hours Saturday. A man was fatally shot in Marrero around 4:30 p.m.

