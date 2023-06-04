Lightning strikes Greenacres residence; floods ravage Shreveport-Bossier
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - In the midst of storms, a residence was struck by lightning Saturday (June 3).
Judith Murduca told KSLA lightning hit a townhome in the Greenacres subdivision. It happened at 3634 Greenacres Place Drive at about 6:30 p.m.
Not only did Shreveport-Bossier residents have to deal with storms and bolts of lightning but flooding in various areas as well.
Many roads flooded such as:
- Youree Dr. - Shreveport
- Hearne Ave. - Shreveport
- Traffic St. - Bossier City
- Benton Rd. - Bossier City
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.