Lightning strikes Greenacres residence; floods ravage Shreveport-Bossier

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - In the midst of storms, a residence was struck by lightning Saturday (June 3).

Judith Murduca told KSLA lightning hit a townhome in the Greenacres subdivision. It happened at 3634 Greenacres Place Drive at about 6:30 p.m.

Not only did Shreveport-Bossier residents have to deal with storms and bolts of lightning but flooding in various areas as well.

Many roads flooded such as:

Youree Dr. - Shreveport

Hearne Ave. - Shreveport

Traffic St. - Bossier City

Benton Rd. - Bossier City

