Gun violence awareness rally held to educate community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “End gun violence” was the message at Wear Orange National Gun Violence Awareness Rally on Saturday, June 3.

“It’s very important that we, as a community, come out and support events like this and let everyone know that we are supporting this because the day will come that we never know when we’ll be sitting in that spot,” Sredni Autrey said.

After the recent increase in gun violence in Shreveport, community leaders and local organizations partnered together to make a change.

The event included guest speakers, resources and sessions with Shreveport police. Tasha Myers, who lost her son, Devin Myers, to gun violence says the event was impactful.

“I just wanna stay active in the community with the kids and do something that’s more [so] they won’t be out here in the streets. That’s all that matters to us. You know, give them things, activities that will keep them busy to give them knowledge of the things that’s going on, especially with our community,” Tasha Myers said.

Those who attended the event say they learned quite a bit.

“I’ve learned a lot from law enforcement sessions, having the opportunity to see the different steps and procedures that the different law enforcement agencies actually have to go through and us individuals, as crime continues to go up and gun violence,” Attendee Otis Jones said.

