Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Gun violence awareness rally held to educate community

Wear Orange National Gun Violence Awareness Rally held Saturday, June 3.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “End gun violence” was the message at Wear Orange National Gun Violence Awareness Rally on Saturday, June 3.

“It’s very important that we, as a community, come out and support events like this and let everyone know that we are supporting this because the day will come that we never know when we’ll be sitting in that spot,” Sredni Autrey said.

After the recent increase in gun violence in Shreveport, community leaders and local organizations partnered together to make a change.

The event included guest speakers, resources and sessions with Shreveport police. Tasha Myers, who lost her son, Devin Myers, to gun violence says the event was impactful.

“I just wanna stay active in the community with the kids and do something that’s more [so] they won’t be out here in the streets. That’s all that matters to us. You know, give them things, activities that will keep them busy to give them knowledge of the things that’s going on, especially with our community,” Tasha Myers said.

Those who attended the event say they learned quite a bit.

“I’ve learned a lot from law enforcement sessions, having the opportunity to see the different steps and procedures that the different law enforcement agencies actually have to go through and us individuals, as crime continues to go up and gun violence,” Attendee Otis Jones said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car fires on Island Street.
4 vehicles discovered on fire behind building
Cedric Stephens
Alleged suspect involved in death of Minden man surrenders self
23-year-old man loses his life in Shreveport motorcycle crash
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman dead after hitting tree in Harrison Co.
Fire damages three homes.
Queensborough fire damages 3 homes

Latest News

Gun violence awareness rally held in Shreveport
Interview with Photographer & Writer Debra Roberson.
ArkLaTex Artistry: Debra Roberson; photographer, writer aims to remind people of history
Brittney Dixon
National recording artist Brittney Dixon set to perform at Shreveport Mavericks game
Texarkana organizations sponsor ALS walk for late Arkansas teacher
Sorority, fraternity team up to hold fundraiser for ALS research in honor of late teacher