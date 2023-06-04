Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

APD investigating hit-and-run, victim seriously injured

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened on Saturday, June...
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened on Saturday, June 3.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened on Saturday, June 3, that left one person with serious injuries.

APD said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Texas Avenue and Monroe Street after a vehicle had crashed into a person riding a motorized scooter.

APD said witnesses of the crash said the vehicle was dark gray in color and possibly an SUV. The driver of the vehicle did not stop, and the person on the scooter was transported to a hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some streets flooded during heavy rains June 3.
SWEPCO assesses damage, works to restore power after storm
Mansfield mayor arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Fire damages three homes.
Queensborough fire damages 3 homes
Stoner at Centenary Jordan at Centenary Youree Dr at E Washington
Lightning strikes Greenacres residence; floods ravage Shreveport-Bossier
Shooting on June 4, at the Economy Inn and Suites.
1 injured in shooting at Economy Inn and Suites

Latest News

Heart of Louisiana: Amede Ardoin
Heart of Louisiana: Amede Ardoin
Tina Turner
Lufkin Cotton Club, Lewis Motel hold connection to Tina Turner
For 63-year-old Tatum police officer Tim Cutright, it’s just another day at the office at a job...
Tatum police officer continues to serve while battling stage 4 cancer
KSLA News 12 viewer Sherri Stewart shared this photo of where a tree fell on a car and a house...
East Central Bossier Water System advises customers to disinfect their water by boiling it