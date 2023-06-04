Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

1 injured in shooting at Economy Inn and Suites

Shooting on June 4, at the Economy Inn and Suites.
Shooting on June 4, at the Economy Inn and Suites.(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot in the shoulder at the Economy Inn and Suites.

On June 4, at 10:01 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was called to a reported shooting in the 5100 block of Westwood Park Drive at the Economy Inn and Suites. When SPD arrived they learned that one man was shot in the shoulder.

Shooting on June 4, at the Economy Inn and Suites.
Shooting on June 4, at the Economy Inn and Suites.(ksla)

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

An investigation is ongoing. More updates to come as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages three homes.
Queensborough fire damages 3 homes
Mansfield mayor arrested for driving while intoxicated
Stoner at Centenary Jordan at Centenary Youree Dr at E Washington
Lightning strikes Greenacres residence; floods ravage Shreveport-Bossier
Another hot and humid day in the ArkLaTex
More heat and humidity going forward
Cedric Stephens
Alleged suspect involved in death of Minden man surrenders self

Latest News

June 3 storm.
SWEPCO assesses damage, working to restore power after storm
End Gun Violence Wear Orange Day Event
Gun violence awareness rally held to educate community
Fire damages three homes.
Queensborough fire damages 3 homes
Stoner at Centenary Jordan at Centenary Youree Dr at E Washington
Lightning strikes Greenacres residence; floods ravage Shreveport-Bossier