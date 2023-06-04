1 injured in shooting at Economy Inn and Suites

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot in the shoulder at the Economy Inn and Suites.

On June 4, at 10:01 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was called to a reported shooting in the 5100 block of Westwood Park Drive at the Economy Inn and Suites. When SPD arrived they learned that one man was shot in the shoulder.

Shooting on June 4, at the Economy Inn and Suites. (ksla)

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

An investigation is ongoing. More updates to come as information becomes available.

