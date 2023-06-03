Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

WATCH: Rescuers find missing teens who got lost for hours after tubing

Four missing teens who got lost tubing down a river in Ohio have been found safe. (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A group of Ohio teenagers have been found alive after they went missing for more than six hours in a remote area of the state.

WOIO reports the four teens went missing earlier this week while tubing on the Tuscarawas River.

On Tuesday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Unit ended up spotting the group during the overnight hours and about six and half hours after they were last seen.

Authorities said the teens were shivering when they located them in a remote section of the river near the Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail.

The aviation crew was able to instruct first responders to the group’s location.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol shared a video from the rescue operation online.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car fires on Island Street.
4 vehicles discovered on fire behind building
Cedric Stephens
Alleged suspect involved in death of Minden man surrenders self
23-year-old man loses his life in Shreveport motorcycle crash
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman dead after hitting tree in Harrison Co.
Fire damages three homes.
Queensborough fire damages 3 homes

Latest News

President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden signs debt ceiling bill that pulls US back from brink of unprecedented default
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Key suspect in Natalee Holloway’s case moved to new prison ahead of extradition to US
A Massachusetts church was destroyed by fire for the second time in its 280-year history. (WHDH)
Lighting strike suspected as cause of fire at 160-year-old Massachusetts church
'A lot of people crying:' witness reacts to Mass. church fire