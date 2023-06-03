Shreveport Mavericks host watch party as team competes in Wichita

Getting Answers
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While the Mavericks were in Wichita, their hearts were in Northwest Louisiana.

Supporters of the Ark-La-Tex’s professional basketball team gathered at Rotolo’s on East 70th in Shreveport, as the team competed in Game One of the TBL first-round playoff series.

Steve Tucker’s crew earned a 110-106 victory over the SkyKings, to take a 1-0 lead in this best-of-three series.

The Mavs will now return home, Sunday at 5:00, at the Gold Dome on Centenary’s campus, for Game Two. With the victory, Shreveport can eliminate Wichita and advance.

