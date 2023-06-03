Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Queensborough fire damages 3 homes

(Structure fire in Midland)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two families have been displaced after a fire destroys two homes and nearly destroys a third.

On June 3, at 3:31 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department received a call reporting a fire in the 2900 block of West College Street in the Queensborough neighborhood. When firefighters arrived on the scene at 3:33 a.m., they discovered that two two-story homes were fully involved and a third home was being exposed nearby.

41 firefighters fought the flames.

Two of the homes were considered a total loss, the other home sustained moderate damage.

One of the homes was vacant but the other two were occupied. Two families have been displaced because of the fire, and Red Cross is currently working with them.

Three people were treated on the scene with minor injuries.

