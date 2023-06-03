More heat and humidity going forward

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Some thunderstorms have been moving through the ArkLaTex this afternoon pretty much exactly to plan in terms of the timing and locations of the storms, many of which are in East Texas as of this writing. We expect some storms to move into the Louisiana portion of the region later in the afternoon. Temperatures are highly variable thanks to the rain with the 90s being reached in Shreveport but in other places, the temps have struggled. Tonight, lows will drop to the upper-60s with the rain tapering off after the sun sets.

Tomorrow will be much of the same but the rain and storm chances will be quite a bit lower. Highs in the low-90s are expected once again with high humidity that will make it feel very uncomfortable. We’ll see sunshine for the first half of the day and a little cloud cover during the second half along with some isolated thunderstorms. These storms will largely be heat-driven. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-60s.

Much of the coming week is going to be more of the same with high, uncomfortable humidity and measured temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s. Heat-driven summertime storm chances exist every day. Not much for change is on the way, at least from what is visible right now. Summer is here and it’s here to stay.

