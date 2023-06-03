Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

More heat and humidity going forward

By Austin Evans
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Some thunderstorms have been moving through the ArkLaTex this afternoon pretty much exactly to plan in terms of the timing and locations of the storms, many of which are in East Texas as of this writing. We expect some storms to move into the Louisiana portion of the region later in the afternoon. Temperatures are highly variable thanks to the rain with the 90s being reached in Shreveport but in other places, the temps have struggled. Tonight, lows will drop to the upper-60s with the rain tapering off after the sun sets.

Tomorrow will be much of the same but the rain and storm chances will be quite a bit lower. Highs in the low-90s are expected once again with high humidity that will make it feel very uncomfortable. We’ll see sunshine for the first half of the day and a little cloud cover during the second half along with some isolated thunderstorms. These storms will largely be heat-driven. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-60s.

Much of the coming week is going to be more of the same with high, uncomfortable humidity and measured temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s. Heat-driven summertime storm chances exist every day. Not much for change is on the way, at least from what is visible right now. Summer is here and it’s here to stay.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car fires on Island Street.
4 vehicles discovered on fire behind building
Cedric Stephens
Alleged suspect involved in death of Minden man surrenders self
23-year-old man loses his life in Shreveport motorcycle crash
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman dead after hitting tree in Harrison Co.
Fire damages three homes.
Queensborough fire damages 3 homes

Latest News

Storms lasting into the evening hours
Austin's Saturday Afternoon Weather Update
Scattered storms this afternoon
Staying hot and humid through the weekend with storm chances
Scattered storms this afternoon
Austin's Saturday Morning Weather Update
Hot and humid for yard work tomorrow
Austin's Friday Evening Weather Update