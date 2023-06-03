Mansfield mayor arrested for driving while intoxicated

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - The mayor of Mansfield was arrested Saturday morning.

Thomas Jones, 62, was arrested by state police, officials say. He was driving while under the influence. Police took him into the custody, and he was booked into DeSoto Detention Center. Reports say he was arrested sometime after 2 a.m.

Thomas Jones DWI arrest (KSLA)

Jones was charged with a DWI.

KSLA is currently waiting to hear back from the state police on the matter.

