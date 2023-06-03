Louisiana State Police investigating after person shot by APD officer

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police has taken over investigating a Friday night incident where an officer from the Alexandria Police Department shot a person.

According to LSP, at approximately 10 p.m. Friday, APD requested that LSP investigate a shooting on Tulane Avenue near Wonderwood Drive since it involved an APD officer.

The person who was shot by the officer has not been identified, but LSP shared that they are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. No officers were injured during the incident.

LSP shared that this is an active investigation and information will be updated as it becomes available. Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP at 318-487-5911. Citizens can also anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system here or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

This is the third officer-involved shooting involving APD in the past 12 months. In November 2022, an APD officer shot Jason Shackleford after Shackleford began choking the officer with the officer’s own baton. Shackleford survived the shooting. In April 2023, a man was shot and killed by Alexandria Police after an attempted traffic stop on Rapides Avenue. Body and dash camera footage has yet to be released in that incident, which LSP is also investigating.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.