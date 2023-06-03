Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
House catches fire on Warrington Place in the Highland neighborhood

A vacant home was discovered fully in flames.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A vacant home was discovered fully in flames.

On June 3, at 2:49 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department received a report of a structure fire in the 1800 block of Warrington Place. The first unit was on the scene by 2:51 a.m. and reported a vacant house fully involved in flames.

The fire was brought under control by 3:20 a.m.

This story is developing, more updates to come as information becomes available.

