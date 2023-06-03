Friends of Vida Blue return to DeSoto Parish to remember Major League Baseball legend

GRAND CANE, La. (KSLA) - While baseball fans all over the world took time to remember Vida Blue this week, so did some of his closest friends.

The Hudson brothers, Curtis and Wade, grew up with the six-time All-Star, and Mansfield native. Both returned home to pay their final respects to a childhood friend.

“...His connection to the community. His love of people. He really enjoyed being around people. Because of his personality, he was able to encourage and inspire other people, " says Wade Hudson, Vida Blue’s childhood friend.

“...Sense of humor, maybe other people don’t get a chance to see that side of him, " says Curtis Hudson, Wade’s brother. “I guess his love for music too. He loved The Temptations, and all of that old school music.”

Vida Blue passed away at the age of 73 in Northern California.

