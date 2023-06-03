Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Friends of Vida Blue return to DeSoto Parish to remember Major League Baseball legend

Oakland Athletics great passed away at 73
Friends take time to remember Major League Baseball legend Vida Blue
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANE, La. (KSLA) - While baseball fans all over the world took time to remember Vida Blue this week, so did some of his closest friends.

The Hudson brothers, Curtis and Wade, grew up with the six-time All-Star, and Mansfield native. Both returned home to pay their final respects to a childhood friend.

“...His connection to the community. His love of people. He really enjoyed being around people. Because of his personality, he was able to encourage and inspire other people, " says Wade Hudson, Vida Blue’s childhood friend.

“...Sense of humor, maybe other people don’t get a chance to see that side of him, " says Curtis Hudson, Wade’s brother. “I guess his love for music too. He loved The Temptations, and all of that old school music.”

Vida Blue passed away at the age of 73 in Northern California.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariel Martinez, 34, was arrested May 28, 2023 during a cocaine bust in Marshall, Texas.
$4 million worth of cocaine seized during traffic stop in Marshall
Car fires on Island Street.
4 vehicles discovered on fire behind building
Cedric Stephens
Alleged suspect involved in death of Minden man surrenders self
Reginald Roberson, DOB: 7/31/1998
Arrest made after man shot dead on David Raines Road
The 2023 Gerber Baby contest runs through June 10. Babies must be between 0-48 months old.
The search is on for the 2023 Gerber Baby – here’s how to apply

Latest News

Major League Baseball legend Vida Blue remembered in service in Grand Cane, Louisiana
Representatives from Athletics and Giants visit DeSoto Parish to remember Vida Blue
Brittney Dixon
National recording artist Brittney Dixon set to perform at Shreveport Mavericks game
Lucas Morgan introduced as Athletic Director in 2016
LSU-Shreveport’s Lucas Morgan named Athletic Director of the Year
LSU Football
LSU football to wear air-conditioned helmets for upcoming season