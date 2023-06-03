Father of Minden man killed speaks out after son’s alleged killer surrenders self to police

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The Merritt Family is still searching for answers as to what led to Daniel Merrit’s death.

Daniel went missing in May and days later, his body was discovered by relatives. He had been buried in the woods off Auction Barn Road in Minden. James Merritt, Daniel’s father, says his son and Cedric Stephens, the suspected killer, were friends.

“We’re just devastated. You know we created a life, and now it’s gone, and it was taken. So it’s just really hard on the whole family,” James said.

He shares his thoughts with KSLA on the alleged suspect surrendering himself to police.

“For the family, we’re extremely relieved, but at the same time, we have to understand this man is still innocent until proven guilty. At least now the suspect is captured, so we can get some answers eventually,” James said.

He says his family will never be the same without Daniel.

“Obliviously nothing’s gonna bring our son back no matter what kind of information that you get. It’s still a tough situation, and we’re never going to get over the fact that he’s gone, but at least now we can look forward, knowing and getting some answers that we know we deserve and need.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.