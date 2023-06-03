ETBU defeats Salisbury, 7-3, in College World Series opener

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA (KSLA) - The job is not complete, but East Texas Baptist is getting closer to completing their goal.

The Tigers take down Salisbury, 7-3, in the team’s opening round game in the Division III College World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Jared Hood’s crew awaits the winner of the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse and Lynchburg. The winner of that game will face ETBU, Saturday at 7:45.

