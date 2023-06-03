Enjoy Downtown Shreveport Artwalk with donuts, sangria

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Explore downtown Shreveport’s arts and culture during a family-friendly art walk.

On June 7, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., more than 20 artists will be set up at seven easy-to-access locations in downtown Shreveport.

Stroll to Dripp Donuts, 421 Market Street, and have a fresh donut. Check out The Standard Apartments, 509 Market Street. View inside the Bailey Gallery, 214 Texas Street. Enjoy the environment of Remington Hotel Suites and Spa, 220 Travis Street. Learn about history at The Spring Street Museum, 525 Spring Street. Immerse yourself in the culture at the Multicultural Center The South, 520 North Spring Street. Close out your evening with a nice drink at The Noble Savage, 417 Texas Street.

Along the way, shop for handmade art, including jewelry, paintings, one-of-a-kind cards, woodwork, fascinator hats, garden art, and more.

June artists include:

Marijo Brown

Mila Paige Jewelry

Connie Helaire Eaton

Dawn Ash

Brittainy Williams

Debbie Arbs Rickards

Isabelle De Joya Vea

Moonlit Artisans

Jazmine Wright

Maggie Molisee

Randall Douglas Robertson Sr.

Uriah Joseph Oxford

Nicola Medley Ballard & Qean L Ballard

Taylor Griffin

Yolanda Barnes

Icandy Jewels

Marsadez Allen

Tobby Smith

Syreeta Johnson

Aidan McFarland & Betsy Levels

Other activities:

Enjoy various treats during your walk, including sourdough donuts, coffee, and hot chicken sandwiches at Dripp Donut.

Apartment tours begin at 5 p.m. at The Standard.

Tall glasses of chilled and fruity Sangria at Th Remington Suites Hotel and Spa.

Hear the story of the recent Calanthean Temple archeological dig at Spring Street Museum.

Take a tour of the ethnicities and backgrounds that makes up Shreveport at the Multicultural Center.

Live music, food, and drinks at The Noble Savage.

Artwalk is family-friendly and free to attend. Begin your route wherever you want.

On-street metered parking is free after 5 p.m. Lots of parking is available on Commerce Street and in the 200 block of Milam Street.

For more information and a map of the artwalk locations, go to www.downtownshreveport.com/artwalk.

