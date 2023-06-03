Coaches and campers connect at annual Independence Bowl youth football clinic
Hundreds of young athletes learn from the football’s best
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The floor of the Independence Bowl was filled with the football stars of tomorrow, as they learned the game from several Ark-La-Tex area coaches.
Hundreds of young athletes went through several skills and drills during their time at the I-Bowl, early Saturday morning.
Evangel alum, and Centenary head football coach Byron Dawson enjoys this experience.
“Service is important, that’s one of the pillars of our football program, " says Dawson. “I always tell my athletes, service isn’t just about what you do for people, but what it does to you as a person ...”
