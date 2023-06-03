Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Ben Franklin student, 17, dies after being struck by school bus in City Park, NOPD says

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 17-year-old student was struck and fatally injured by a school bus Saturday (June 3) inside City Park.

New Orleans police said a bus driver was heading eastbound in the 100 block of Zachary Taylor Drive at 3:04 p.m. when the teenager “walked in front of the bus and was struck.” The teen was taken for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Friends of the victim told Fox 8 the teenager was a Benjamin Franklin High School student who would have been entering senior year this fall.

Police classified the death as a fatal accident and the 34-year-old bus driver was not cited or arrested.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information relevant to the case is urged to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or provide anonymous tips through Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some streets flooded during heavy rains June 3.
SWEPCO assesses damage, works to restore power after storm
Mansfield mayor arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Fire damages three homes.
Queensborough fire damages 3 homes
Stoner at Centenary Jordan at Centenary Youree Dr at E Washington
Lightning strikes Greenacres residence; floods ravage Shreveport-Bossier
Shooting on June 4, at the Economy Inn and Suites.
1 injured in shooting at Economy Inn and Suites

Latest News

Heart of Louisiana: Amede Ardoin
Heart of Louisiana: Amede Ardoin
Tina Turner
Lufkin Cotton Club, Lewis Motel hold connection to Tina Turner
For 63-year-old Tatum police officer Tim Cutright, it’s just another day at the office at a job...
Tatum police officer continues to serve while battling stage 4 cancer
KSLA News 12 viewer Sherri Stewart shared this photo of where a tree fell on a car and a house...
East Central Bossier Water System advises customers to disinfect their water by boiling it
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened on Saturday, June...
APD investigating hit-and-run, victim seriously injured