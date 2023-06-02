Woman dead after hitting tree in Harrison Co.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead after a crash in east Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened May 30 around 3:30 p.m. on I-20, about two miles east of Marshall. The driver of a 2010 Ford Expedition, identified as Patricia McBride, 67, of Marshall, was driving west on I-20 when somehow, she drove off the road and hit a tree.

She was wearing her seat belt, officials say, but died nonetheless. She was pronounced dead on-scene.

