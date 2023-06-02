Getting Answers
Tour beautifully cultivated gardens in Le Tour des Jardins

Take a stroll through some of the Ark-La-Tex’s most beautiful gardens.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Take a stroll through some of the Ark-La-Tex’s most beautiful gardens.

On June 3 - 4, Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners will be holding their annual spring garden tour through six beautiful private gardens throughout Shreveport and Bossier City.

Tour hours:

  • 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 3
  • 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 4.

Featured Gardens:

Hedy and Don Hebert Garden: This Benton, Louisiana garden has a beautiful lake view and a lovely greenhouse and gazebo that are interspersed with roses, palms, cannas, hostas, and many other exotic plants. Definitely a tranquil spot.

Mary and Rodney Roppolo Garden: Also located in Benton, this home is definitely a rose lover’s delight with thirteen different varieties. The beautiful gardens are also filled with althea, caladiums, magnolias, and water features, along with a prolific vegetable garden including cucuzza gourd and much more. A must-see garden!

Gretchen Henry Garden: Located in the Broadmoor subdivision in Shreveport, this whimsical cottage garden has pollinators galore, wonderful yard art, clematis, Peruvian lilies, angel trumpets, and a fish pond filtered by pickleweed. This garden has a wide variety of blooming beauties and should not be missed.

Bob and Alexis Petrus Garden: Located in the Ellerbe Road area, a beautiful pool is the center of this garden with beds supplying color all around. Sunshine Ligustrum, roses, hydrangeas, althea, grape vines… the list is endless. This home is definitely a calming spot.

Lynn Estes Garden: As you walk up to this Ellerbe Road area home, you will be drawn to the incredible hardscapes. Truly an entertainer’s delight! The beds are filled with tropical foliage, banana plants, sun patients, lantana, and daylilies in abundance. Take a minute to stroll along the bridges and pathway beside the stone creek.

Jessica and Stan McCallon Garden: This South Shreveport charmer has a beautiful sunny garden with plenty of annuals and perennials, plumeria, altheas, azaleas, a wonderful star jasmine wall, and a beautiful pool and patio at the center. Definitely, a garden that leaves you feeling relaxed.

Ticket prices:

  • Cash or Check - $10
  • Credit Card - $15

To purchase tickets visit https://nwlamg.weebly.com/ or call 318-408-0984.

