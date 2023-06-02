Staying hot and humid through the weekend with storm chances tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! This workweek flew by quickly! It’s been pretty hot out there today with highs easily reaching the low-90s across much of the ArkLaTex and with the heat index values, everyone likely had conditions that felt like the low-90s. We will stay quite warm going into the evening hours with the 80s sticking around through 9 PM. We’ll drop to the low-70s eventually overnight but if you have plans this evening, be sure to dress for warm temperatures.

Tomorrow will be another hot day so if you have any yard work on the docket, I highly recommend getting it done in the morning. Highs will possibly reach the low-90s in portions of the ArkLaTex but the wild card with the temps tomorrow will be the expected scattered showers and storms during the afternoon hours. A slightly higher chance for scattered storms exists tomorrow compared to the days leading up to the weekend and depending on how many and how long those showers last will determine just how high the temperatures get. Regardless, even if you only see the upper-80s it will feel like the low-90s.

If you’re going to be outside for any long amount of time going forward please be sure to wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water as the heat and humidity are not going to stop for a good while. Highs in the low-90s are expected with heat index values likely reaching into the mid-90s. There is a slightly lower chance for some scattered storms Sunday afternoon compared to Saturday. Rain chances will largely be heat-driven for the foreseeable future. I am hoping for some measurable rainfall as we have gone too many days without it at this point.

