Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Sorority, fraternity team up to hold fundraiser for ALS research in honor of late teacher

The walk will honor a former educator, Patricia Kenner, who died from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Razorback Stadium in Texarkana is the site for a special walk/run on Saturday, June 3. The event will honor a former educator, Patricia Kenner, who died from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

“She put her name to the plow to uplift our community and that is why we want to uplift in her name,” said Anthony Ware, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha.

“Which is a disease that affects the brain, slowly taking away your ability to walk, to eat, and eventually breathe,” said Rea Allen, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity have teamed to organize this event. Allen says Keener was an Alpha Kappa Alpha member as well. The theme of the walk is “Stepping Closer to a Cure.”

“In her last days, it was her wish we would educate others on that there is no cure for the disease currently, but there is hope,” Allen said.

Organizers say they hope to make this an annual event, with all the proceeds going toward the Arkansas Chapter of the ALS Association in Rogers. Friends of Keener continue to praise her contributions to the Texarkana area.

“Patricia Keener was an educator at the Texarkana Arkansas School District. She served her community, and that union has brought us together to serve our community, to highlight and bring education and research funds for this debilitating disease,” Ware said.

Officials say you can still register to be part of this event before the kickoff at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariel Martinez, 34, was arrested May 28, 2023 during a cocaine bust in Marshall, Texas.
$4 million worth of cocaine seized during traffic stop in Marshall
Car fires on Island Street.
4 vehicles discovered on fire behind building
Reginald Roberson, DOB: 7/31/1998
Arrest made after man shot dead on David Raines Road
The 2023 Gerber Baby contest runs through June 10. Babies must be between 0-48 months old.
The search is on for the 2023 Gerber Baby – here’s how to apply
Home on Linear Street burns down.
Elderly woman finds home engulfed in flames

Latest News

Brittney Dixon
National recording artist Brittney Dixon set to perform at Shreveport Mavericks game
The Seventh Tap is hosting its second anniversary celebration Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Seventh Tap hosting 2nd Rodeo event to celebrate 2 years in business in Shreveport
Seventh Tap 2nd anniversary party
Texarkana organizations sponsor ALS walk for late Arkansas teacher
Texarkana organizations sponsor ALS walk for deceased Arkansas teacher