Some wet relief on the way this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a dry week for much of the ArkLaTex, rain chances will be picking back up this weekend. It doesn’t look like a washout, but be prepared for some scattered downpours in portions of the ArkLaTex Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise we’ll see typically hot and humid conditions for early summer for the foreseeable future.

Today will turn out much like Thursday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with a little heat and slightly humid conditions. Rain chances look slim with only a couple of isolated showers possible. Temperatures will quickly climb into the low and mid 90s for highs.

As we head through the weekend conditions will become a little more favorable for seeing some afternoon showers and storms around. It won’t necessarily rain everywhere though. As it typical with summertime showers and storms locally heavy rainfall is possible along with frequent lightning in the strongest storms. Outside of any rain we’ll be seasonably hot and humid with temperatures around 90. The chances for rain are around 30-40%.

Little change in the weather is expected next week, but the rain chances will likely go down with only isolated spots of showers and storms through midweek. Temperatures will remain near average for this time of year with highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

