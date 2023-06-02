Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Shreveport Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Sorority, Inc. to host 3rd annual Bless an Infant Day; CPSO donates car seats

By Jade Myers
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is accepting donations for their third annual Bless an Infant Day.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Safety Town donated 30 infant and toddler car seats.

Reller Jones, the director of SOFA (Speaking Out and Fighting Addiction), spearheaded the effort to keep children safe on the road.

“Safety seats are important because we’re concerned about the safety of children. I used to own a daycare center, and I saw so many children not buckled in, and this is one of the things that was a pet peeve of mine during that era. Now I am trying to work with other organizations to get safety seats for children, so they can be safe for the summer,” Jones said.

Jones said they also received humidifiers from Summer Grove Baptist Church and LA Keesee Preaching and Teaching Ministry in Los Angeles.

There’s an opportunity to drop off a car seat on Saturday, June 3 at Life Development Center on 1301 Sycamore Street from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The annual Bless an Infant Day is on Saturday, June 10 at Sheriff’s Safety Town located at 8910 Jewella Ave.

Shreveport Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. sorority's annual Bless an Infant Day(Delta)

