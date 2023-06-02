Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Seventh Tap hosting 2nd Rodeo event to celebrate 2 years in business in Shreveport

New location opening in Bossier
The Seventh Tap is hosting its second anniversary celebration Saturday, June 3, 2023.
The Seventh Tap is hosting its second anniversary celebration Saturday, June 3, 2023.(The Seventh Tap)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport brewery is hosting a big event Saturday, June 3 to celebrate its second anniversary.

The Seventh Tap is hosting the 2nd Rodeo event from 12 to 11 p.m. Saturday. There will be food trucks, live music, and of course... beer! The brewery is located at 2640 Linwood Ave. Featured beers at the event include Wavez Blueberry, Honeysuckle Let Me Tell You What, Don Pablo, Pickle Seltzer, Cocoa Loco, Linwood Lager, and many more!

Seventh Tap has more to celebrate though. The brewery is also opening a second location in Bossier City.

On Friday, June 2, Jose Cardenas, owner and cofounder of Seventh Tap, joined KSLA to talk about the anniversary event, plus when the second location is scheduled to open.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Seventh Tap 2nd anniversary party