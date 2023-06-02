Representatives from Athletics and Giants visit DeSoto Parish to remember Vida Blue

GRAND CANE, La. (KSLA) - Family, and friends celebrated the life of Mansfield native, Vida Blue.

Blue passed away on May 6 in Northern California, at the age of 73.

He was drafted by the then Kansas City Athletics in 1967. Upon arriving in the Bay Area, he instantly connected with the community. It was a relationship that stayed in place for decades.

Blue was traded to San Francisco in 1978. He was dealt to the Kansas City Royals in 1984, before returning to the Giants in 1985.

The three-time World Series champion set benchmarks in baseball that no one has come close to, on and off the field.

“Vida Blue was amazing, " says Detra Page, Oakland A’s Director of Alumni and Family relations. “He loved the A’s, being as we called him ‘Blue Magic.’”

“He’s a legend, " says Sue Petersen, San Francisco Giants Community Fund President. “He’s a friend. He’s incredible for the Giants Community Fund and the whole Giants organization.

“He gave a lot of his time to support our community Boys and Girls Club, our Junior Giants Community Fund, and just various programs that the Giants hosted every year, " says Bertha Fajardo, San Francisco Community Giants Community Fund and Family Programs manager. “He was part of our family.”

