National recording artist Brittney Dixon set to perform at Shreveport Mavericks game

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Mavericks start their playoff run Friday, June 2.

The first home game will be June 4 at the Gold Dome. National recording artist, songwriter, and Shreveport native, Brittney Dixon, will perform at halftime. On Friday, June 2, Dixon visited KSLA to give a little preview of her show.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE:

The first Mavericks home game will be June 4 at the Gold Dome.

