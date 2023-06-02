National recording artist Brittney Dixon set to perform at Shreveport Mavericks game
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Mavericks start their playoff run Friday, June 2.
The first home game will be June 4 at the Gold Dome. National recording artist, songwriter, and Shreveport native, Brittney Dixon, will perform at halftime. On Friday, June 2, Dixon visited KSLA to give a little preview of her show.
