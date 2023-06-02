Getting Answers
MIND MATTERS: Storefront shines a light on mental health awareness in a unique way

Free or low-cost counseling services offered
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A window at The Boardwalk, just steps away from the water fountain, is bringing mental health awareness to the community in a unique way.

The window has been named “When Life Gives You Lemons, Make Lemonade.” The concept behind the display is to not only showcase the importance of mental health, but to also provide help to those in need.

Sponsors of the ENCOURAGE fair are funding low-cost or free counseling sessions and resources from licensed counselors to those who are in need in our community.

“If anyone is looking for pro bono or low-cost services, all they have to do is call (318) 200-0341. We will set up an appointment with them,” said Valencia Jones, LPC, of Valencia MHP Counseling.

“And if they have low income, there is no cost. If they have middle income, it is a low cost. And so it’s just on a sliding fee scale, but thankfully we have the funds to be able to provide help no matter where you are in that range.”

This is the second year The Boardwalk has put on this display. Anyone who would like to join the cause or provide hope and help for those struggling, or to receive counseling, can call (318) 200-0341. You can also receive several sessions if needed.

