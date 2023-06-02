Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
MIND MATTERS: Camp I’m Still Me draws burn survivors ages 5-17 from throughout US

Camp I'm Still Me (CISM) is designed for kids who have survived burn injuries.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Camp I’m Still Me (CISM) in Shreveport welcomes child survivors of burn injuries from ages 5 to 17. Kids from all over the country have attended.

This summer, camp starts June 4; there’s still time to register. Email info@imstillme.org to sign up.

Kids who participate get to experience special activities, talent shows, games and much more.

On Thursday, June 1, burn specialist Dr. Kevin Sittig, founder of CISM, and burn survivor Boo Chaler joined KSLA to talk about how the idea came about and why the camp is so unique.

Dr. Sittig said many people who attended the camp as kids are now working as counselors for the camp.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MIND MATTERS

